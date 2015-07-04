CARACAS, July 3 Venezuela's unofficial exchange
rate broke through 500 bolivars per dollar on Friday, according
to a widely used website, as the socialist-run country's
currency control system struggles to meet keen demand for
greenbacks.
The rate weakened to 501.21 bolivars per dollar on Friday,
clocking a 65 percent tumble this year, according to DolarToday,
which says it publishes the figure based on currency trades
along the Colombian border.
A severe recession and a fall in oil prices have slammed the
OPEC nation's ability to provide dollars through a complex
three-tiered currency control system.
Critics say President Nicolas Maduro has failed to take
urgent measures to ease or phase out these controls, which have
crimped imports and caused severe shortages of goods ranging
from milk to medicines and spare parts.
"As long as they don't make the adjustments the economy
needs, the rate will continue to increase," said Asdrubal
Oliveros of Caracas-based consultancy Ecoanalitica.
Maduro says DolarToday is part of a broader right-wing
campaign to sabotage his two-year government via an "economic
war." He has ruled out dismantling the controls, saying that
would benefit the wealthy.
The currency slide, as well as roaring inflation, has
slammed Venezuelans' purchasing power. The monthly minimum wage
is now equivalent to around $15 on the unofficial exchange rate.
"The dollar has already reached 500 bolivars and the
paralyzed government is still awaiting a miracle," said Jose
Guerra, an opposition economist running for a seat in parliament
in December's election.
(Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer, Eyanir Chinea and Girish Gupta)