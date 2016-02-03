CARACAS Feb 3 Venezuela's bolivar currency
weakened on Wednesday, sliding below the 1,000 per dollar
threshold, according to website DolarToday, an 81 percent
depreciation from a year ago as the country struggles under low
oil prices and a sputtering state-led economic model.
The 13-year-old currency control system sells dollars for a
mere 6.3 bolivar for food and medicine, but there have been
fewer dollars to distribute due to a slump in the price of oil,
the country's principal source of export revenue.
Venezuelans seeking to protect themselves from triple-digit
inflation have snatched up greenbacks on the black market,
further weakening the unofficial rate.
The country's central bank last year filed a lawsuit against
DolarToday.com in the United States, accusing the site's
proprietors of manipulating the exchange rate for personal
benefit at the expense of the country's consumers.
DolarToday, which is openly anti-government and regularly
pokes fun at President Nicolas Maduro on Twitter, says it simply
publishes the exchange rate based on information obtained from
currency traders on the border and denies that it sets the rate.
Economists say the black market rate lacks transparency
because it has no regulatory oversight, and insist the solution
is to lift currency controls moving to a market based system.
Venezuela is suffering a severe recession, product shortages
reminiscent of Soviet bloc nations and annualized inflation that
reached 141 percent in the first nine months of 2015.
Maduro blames the situation on an "economic war" led by
adversaries including DolarToday.
Critics say the problems are caused by currency and price
controls, unproductive state-run companies and a vast expansion
of the money supply.
(Reporting by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by David Gregorio)