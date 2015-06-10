CARACAS, June 9 Venezuela said on Tuesday it will sell $350 million to the transport sector at a favorable rate of the country's currency system, amid growing frustration over lack of spare parts in the shortages-hit OPEC country.

"I've ordered the Finance Minister and state currency board Cencoex to next week auction $350 million at Sicad for the transport sector," President Nicolas Maduro said in a televised broadcast, without providing details.

Under the complex three-tiered currency control, the Sicad rate is currently equivalent to roughly 12 bolivars per U.S. dollar, a much more attractive rate than the black market's approximately 416 bolivars.

The announcement comes as companies struggle to obtain hard currency to import parts under the 12-year-old currency system, especially as dollar sales are curtailed amid a deep recession.

The problem has pushed some foreign carmakers to eye charging Venezuelans in dollars for some cars.

It also means Venezuelans have to hunt high and low, pay steep premiums or look abroad to acquire spare parts if their vehicles malfunction.

Frustration over the shortages, as well as severe crime rates, led to a transport workers' strike in several states this week.

"This government is also finishing off transport workers, with violence and lack of parts," tweeted opposition leader Henrique Capriles earlier on Tuesday.

