CARACAS, June 9
will sell $350 million to the transport sector at a favorable
rate of the country's currency system, amid growing frustration
over lack of spare parts in the shortages-hit OPEC country.
"I've ordered the Finance Minister and state currency board
Cencoex to next week auction $350 million at Sicad for the
transport sector," President Nicolas Maduro said in a televised
broadcast, without providing details.
Under the complex three-tiered currency control, the Sicad
rate is currently equivalent to roughly 12 bolivars per U.S.
dollar, a much more attractive rate than the black market's
approximately 416 bolivars.
The announcement comes as companies struggle to obtain hard
currency to import parts under the 12-year-old currency system,
especially as dollar sales are curtailed amid a deep recession.
The problem has pushed some foreign carmakers to eye
charging Venezuelans in dollars for some cars.
It also means Venezuelans have to hunt high and low, pay
steep premiums or look abroad to acquire spare parts if their
vehicles malfunction.
Frustration over the shortages, as well as severe crime
rates, led to a transport workers' strike in several states this
week.
"This government is also finishing off transport workers,
with violence and lack of parts," tweeted opposition leader
Henrique Capriles earlier on Tuesday.
"This corrupt model has thrown them into crisis."
