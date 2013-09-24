CARACAS, Sept 24 Venezuela has arrested five
more National Guard soldiers, including a lieutenant colonel, in
connection with the smuggling of 1.3 tonnes of cocaine on an Air
France flight from Caracas to Paris, prosecutors in the South
American country said on Tuesday.
Eight National Guard troops have now been arrested following
the Sept. 20 drug haul that was valued at as much as 200 million
euros ($270 million).
In addition to the lieutenant colonel, two lieutenants and
five sergeants are in custody. The Venezuelan attorney general's
office said a security guard and baggage handler at Simon
Bolivar international airport also were arrested.
The statement from prosecutors did not say what charges the
suspects face.
Three Italians and three Britons were arrested in Paris
after France's biggest cocaine seizure. Police there said the
drugs were in suitcases registered under false names on the
flight to Charles de Gaulle airport.
Drug enforcement experts say Venezuela's location on South
America's Caribbean and Atlantic seaboards makes it a preferred
route for planes and ships carrying Colombian cocaine to the
United States and Europe via Central America and Africa.
(Reporting by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Xavier Briand)