PARAGUANA, Venezuela, Sept 8 Venezuelan
authorities have arrested seven people for allegedly attempting
to smuggle diesel, an industry source and a law enforcement
source said on Tuesday, as the government seeks to clamp down on
contraband of its highly subsidized fuel.
A tanker owned by state oil company PDVSA loaded 60,000
barrels of diesel fuel at the Cardon refinery despite having
authorization to load only 10,000, according to a law
enforcement official who asked not to be identified.
Intelligence officers made the discovery in an inspection
late on Monday night, according to a PDVSA employee who also
asked not to be identified. Authorities believe the suspects
intended to resell the fuel abroad, he said.
Neither PDVSA nor the state prosecutor's office responded to
requests for comment.
Enormous subsidies have made Venezuela's fuel so cheap that
an entire tank of gasoline now costs less than the equivalent of
$0.01, based on the black market exchange rate. That has drained
as much as $12 billion from government coffers in some years.
It has also driven a lucrative business of smuggling fuel to
neighboring countries, where the same products are sold for
close to international market rates.
The government of President Nicolas Maduro has sought to
crack down on smuggling to shore up government coffers amid a
global oil market slump.
Authorities in January arrested an oil ministry official
charged with overseeing the domestic fuel market for alleged
irregularities associated with gasoline distribution.
(Reporting by Mircely Guanipa, additional reporting by
Alexandra Ulmer, writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Andrew
Hay)