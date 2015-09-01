PUNTO FIJO, Venezuela Aug 31 A gas treatment
plant of PDVSA on the western coast of Venezuela was
hit by an explosion on Monday evening though there were no
injuries, the state oil company said.
The explosion was the result of a ruptured fuel system
heater that is being tested, PDVSA said on Twitter. Flames were
immediately controlled and causes as well as damage are being
assessed, it said.
Workers at the plant, who asked not to be identified because
they are not allowed to speak to the press, said at the time of
the explosion the unit was near empty because shifts were being
swapped.
PDVSA did not immediately respond to requests for further
information. It was not immediately clear if the plant might
have been damaged.
The plant, located in the Tiguadare sector of Punto Fijo, in
the state of Falcon, processes gas extracted from the Cardon IV
block, a field in the vast Perla reservoir, operated by
Spanish-company Repsol and Italian company Eni
. The Cardon IV block began operating in recent weeks.
Union leader Ivan Freites told Reuters there were no reports
of casualties.
Perla is located 50 kilometers off the western coast of the
Paraguana peninsula. It is the largest of Latin America's
largest offshore gas fields, with a volume of 17 trillion cubic
feet, according to Eni.
(Reporting by Mircely Guanipa in Punto Fijo and Eyanir Chinea
in Caracas; Writing by Girish Gupta in Caracas; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)