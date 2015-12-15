CARACAS Dec 15 Venezuelan central bank gold
holdings declined in value by 24 percent between January and
October, according to a central bank statement released this
week.
The value of the country's monetary gold decreased to 69.9
billion bolivars in October from 91.4 billion bolivars in
January, according to the statement.
That implies a decline of $3.4 billion, based on the
strongest official exchange rate of 6.3 bolivars per dollar,
which the central bank uses to value these holdings.
The central bank did not immediately respond to an email
seeking comment.
Reuters reported in March that the Central Bank was in talks
with Wall Street banks for $1.5 billion gold swap operation, a
transaction that the bank did not confirm at the time.
Gold prices have fallen 10 percent this
year. Venezuela holds most of its reserves in gold.
The country has made three withdrawals this year from an
International Monetary Fund (IMF) holding to boost access to
hard currency.
(Reporting by Corina Pons; Writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing
by Girish Gupta and Steve Orlofsky)