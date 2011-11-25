* Foreign reserves brought home on Chavez orders

* Delivery landed at airport amid tight security

* More than $11 billion worth of gold eventually coming in

By Daniel Wallis

CARACAS, Nov 25 The first shipment of gold bars arrived home in Venezuela on Friday after President Hugo Chavez ordered that almost all of the country's foreign bullion reserves be repatriated from Western bank vaults.

Experts had cautioned the operation, which eventually will transport more than 160 tonnes of ingots worth more than $11 billion to Venezuela -- will be risky, slow and expensive. [ID:nN1E79P1B1]

Central Bank chief Nelson Merentes did not say how much gold was brought back in Friday's shipment.

The bars were unloaded at Maiquetia International Airport and driven across the runway, pulled on pallets with an armed soldier riding on top, before being transferred to several gray armored cars for the journey to Caracas.

"The gold comes from several European countries," Merentes told reporters at the airport.

"We cannot give exact dates (for when the rest of the bars will arrive) due to questions of security. When we bring the last shipment, the people will learn about it."

Chavez announced the repatriation in August as a "sovereign" step that would help protect Venezuela's foreign reserves from economic turbulence in the United States and Europe. Most of Venezuela's gold held abroad is in London.