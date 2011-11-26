* Foreign reserves brought home on Chavez orders
* Delivery landed at airport amid tight security
* More than $11 billion worth of gold eventually arriving
(Updates with color, details, quotes)
By Daniel Wallis
CARACAS, Nov 25 Amid wild celebrations, a first
shipment of gold bars arrived home in Venezuela on Friday after
President Hugo Chavez ordered almost all the country's foreign
bullion reserves be repatriated from Western banks.
Excited crowds lined the roadside waving big Venezuelan
flags and chanting "It's returned! It's returned!" as a convoy
of soldiers and armored cars carried the ingots from Maiquetia
airport to the central bank in Caracas.
Experts had cautioned that the operation, which will
eventually transport more than 160 tonnes of gold bars worth
more than $11 billion to the South American country, would be
risky, slow and expensive. [ID:nN1E79P1B1]
Nelson Merentes, the president of the central bank,
traveled into the city at the head of the convoy. He did not
say how much gold was brought back in Friday's shipment but
said the bullion came from several European countries.
"Our gold is being stored in the vaults," Merentes,
sporting a baseball cap that read "The Central Bank of
Venezuela with the People," told the cheering crowds.
"We cannot give exact dates (for when the rest of the bars
will arrive) due to questions of security. When we bring the
last shipment, the people will learn about it."
Drums and sirens sounded out across the square as many in
the crowd sang "Forward comandante!" in support of the
president. Some waved homemade signs that said "The gold has
returned thanks to Chavez!" and "Long live our sovereignty!"
Chavez announced the repatriation in August as a
"sovereign" step that would help protect Venezuela's foreign
reserves from economic turmoil in the United States and Europe.
Most of Venezuela's gold held abroad is in London.