CARACAS/GUATEMALA CITY Jan 12 Guatemalan
authorities have found half a tonne of cocaine on a plane from
Venezuela in the latest high-profile drugs haul in the region,
authorities said on Sunday.
Two people were also arrested during Saturday's capture, the
Venezuelan Attorney-General's Office said in a brief statement
announcing an investigation into the affair.
Guatemala's President Otto Perez said on Saturday: "We are
on alert and we will be reviewing processes to make sure these
planes don't enter Guatemala."
Guatemala's security ministry said it was not yet clear
which cartel the delivery was supposed to reach.
Venezuela's location on South America's Caribbean and
Atlantic seaboards has made it a popular point for smuggling
Colombian cocaine to U.S. and European markets.
President Nicolas Maduro's government says it is catching
criminals in record numbers, but critics allege military and
customs authorities are often taking part in the trade.
In an embarrassing case for Venezuela, some two dozen people
- including a handful of soldiers - were arrested in September
in connection with the smuggling of 1.3 tonnes of cocaine on an
Air France flight from Caracas to Paris.
Venezuelan authorities gave no further details about the
Guatemalan case.
