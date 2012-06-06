* Venezuela opposition slams "weak" gov't response
* Dispute about border region for over a century
By Brian Ellsworth
CARACAS, June 6 Venezuela's opposition accused
the government on Wednesday of turning a blind eye to
neighboring Guyana's oil exploration in a border region claimed
by Venezuela, potentially inflaming a territorial dispute that
dates back more than a century.
The conflict was stirred up in recent days by local media
reports that Exxon Mobil Corp, in partnership with Royal
Dutch Shell, is exploring for crude off the coast of
the disputed Essequibo region.
The two South American nations squabbled over the area,
which is the size of the U.S. State of Georgia, for much of the
20th century. Venezuela calls it a "reclamation zone," but in
practice it functions as Guyanese territory.
"(We) firmly reject the concessions granted by the Guyana
government in Venezuela's Atlantic waters," the opposition's
Democratic Unity coalition said in a statement, slamming the
government's stance as "weak."
"In the face of the activation of the concessions in the
area, the government of President Hugo Chavez should address the
issue immediately."
An Exxon spokesman said in an email it and Shell "have had
an active exploration license offshore Guyana for several years,
and we have obtained multiple seismic data sets in the area."
Local media reported that Guyana halted exploration of the
offshore block called Stabroek in 2000 following a protest by
Venezuela. A representative of Venezuela's foreign ministry did
not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The dispute over the region known as the Essequibo
resurfaced last year when Guyana asked the United Nations to
extend its continental shelf - the area where countries control
ocean resources - toward a region where Venezuela has granted
natural gas concessions.
ESSEQUIBO REGION
The much smaller and poorer Guyana still relies on imports
for its energy needs and has invited companies including Spain's
Repsol to drill for oil in other offshore areas not
affected by the dispute.
The Essequibo, an area of rolling savanna and isolated
jungle, shows little sign of Venezuelan presence. Many Guyanese
see it as a crucial to their economic future due to its reserves
of minerals including gold, diamonds and bauxite.
Chavez has taken a conciliatory stance in the dispute,
striking up a friendship with former Guyanese President Bharrat
Jagdeo and selling fuel to Guyana on advantageous terms under
the Petrocaribe energy initiative.
Guyana has granted mining concessions for bauxite and gold
in the Essequibo, a point of contention for Chavez critics.
"President Chavez's policies of using Venezuelan oil to buy
the will and sovereignty of other countries has failed,"
opposition deputy Maria Corina Machado said during Tuesday's
legislative session.
Chavez allies pass off the opposition's treatment of the
issue as little more than manipulative demagoguery meant to stir
up partisan politics.
Oil companies have shown growing interest in the
northeastern shoulder of South America, with industry experts
describing a recent discovery off nearby French Guyana as a
game-changer for the region's energy prospects.