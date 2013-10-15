By Andrew Cawthorne
CARACAS Oct 14 Venezuela and Guyana will meet
on Thursday to resolve the fate of a ship and crew hired by a
U.S. oil exploration firm that Venezuela seized in waters
disputed for more than a century by the South American
neighbors.
The foreign ministers of both countries have spoken on the
phone and will meet in Trinidad and Tobago "in the hope of
resolving diplomatically whatever difference exists between both
sides," a Venezuelan government statement said.
A senior Guyanese official, who asked not to be named,
confirmed the meeting. He said there were about two dozen
workers on board from eight countries: the United States,
Russia, France, Indonesia, Brazil, Malaysia, Panama and Ukraine.
Venezuela's navy on Thursday seized the RV Teknik Perdana
survey boat, which was being used by Texas-based Anadarko
. Venezuela said the ship had violated its waters. Guyana
says the boat was well within its territory and Venezuela's
action has threatened its national security.
The boat has been taken to the Venezuelan island of
Margarita. Its Ukrainian captain Igor Bekirov was due to appear
in court shortly to face charges of violating Venezuelan waters,
local judicial authorities said.
Anadarko said the crew was safe but referred additional
questions to Guyana officials.
"We continue to cooperate fully with the relevant
authorities, with the sole focus of achieving a safe release of
the entire crew and the vessel," Anadarko said in an email.
Oil exploration has fanned the flames of the old territorial
dispute, and the incident did not appear linked to the socialist
Venezuelan government's antipathy toward Washington.
The United States and Venezuela have just expelled the
others' top diplomats.
A U.S. embassy official said Washington was aware of reports
that five Americans were on the ship, but would not give any
further comment or details due to "privacy concerns."
Guyana awarded Anadarko Petroleum a deep-water, exploration
license in June last year for a block named Roraima, although
details of the concession have not been revealed.
Oil companies have been increasingly interested in the
northeastern shoulder of South America since a discovery off
nearby French Guyana in 2011 that industry experts described as
a game-changer for the region's energy prospects.
Venezuela and Guyana have long argued about the status of
the disputed Essequibo region, an area on the border about the
size of the U.S. state of Georgia, and over rights to the ocean
resources that lie offshore. Venezuela calls it a "reclamation
zone," but in practice it functions as Guyanese territory.
Critics of President Nicolas Maduro, who replaced the late
Hugo Chavez as Venezuela's leader after winning an election
earlier this year, say he is exploiting international incidents
to try and distract attention from domestic woes.
Guyana's former foreign minister, Rashleigh Jackson, urged a
quick release of the ship and crew after Thursday's talks, then
further negotiations to settle the maritime territorial limits.
"What is needed in these talks is a decision on a mechanism
to settle the maritime boundary once and for all," he told
Reuters.