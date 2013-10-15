CARACAS Oct 15 The Malaysian company that owns a U.S.-hired oil survey ship detained by Venezuela in a territorial dispute with neighboring Guyana said on Tuesday the boat and its 36-member crew had been released.

SapuraKencana Petroleum said in a statement it was grateful to President Nicolas Maduro's government for releasing the RV Teknik Perdana, which was picked up Venezuela's navy last week and taken to Margarita island.

"We wish to express our gratitude to the Venezuelan government for caring for the safety and welfare of the crew, which comprises multiple nationalities, during the time they were at Margarita Island and also for releasing the vessel," the Kuala Lumpur-based company said in a statement.