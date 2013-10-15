* Caracas prosecuting ship's captain
* Latest incident in century-old maritime clash
* Crew includes citizens of eight countries
By Andrew Cawthorne
CARACAS, Oct 15 Venezuela has agreed to free a
U.S.-chartered oil survey ship and 36 crew members seized last
week in a territorial dispute with neighboring Guyana, the
boat's owner said on Tuesday.
The Teknik Perdana was carrying out a seabed survey for
Texas-based Anadarko in conjunction with Guyanese
authorities when Venezuela's navy boarded it on Thursday and
escorted it to Margarita island.
Venezuela accused the ship of violating its maritime
territory, reviving a century-old dispute with Guyana.
The government of Guyana, a former British colony of 750,000
people, said the Panama-flagged ship was well within its
territory and the seizure was an act of aggression.
The boat's Malaysian owner, SapuraKencana Petroleum, said
that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government had
decided to free the vessel.
"We wish to express our gratitude to the Venezuelan
government for caring for the safety and welfare of the crew,
which comprises multiple nationalities, during the time they
were at Margarita island and also for releasing the vessel," the
Kuala Lumpur-based company said in a statement.
Anadarko spokesman John Christiansen thanked Venezuelan and
Guyanese authorities for apparently resolving the affair.
"We are pleased that all 36 crew members of the MV Teknik
Perdana and the vessel will reportedly be released in the near
future. We extend our gratitude to the crew of the vessel, which
has handled itself with the utmost professionalism throughout,"
he said in a statement.
A third company - Texas-based researcher TDI-Brooks
International whose scientists were on the ship - confirmed the
imminent release.
"A decision has been reached to release the ship and all 36
members of the crew. It's just a matter of getting through the
final protocols and processes so that can happen," TDI-Brooks'
director of operations Peter Tatro told Reuters.
But Venezuela did not confirm the release, and its public
prosecutor's office said the ship's Ukrainian captain, Igor
Bekirov, had been charged at Margarita with failing to respect
the boundaries of a security zone.
He was awaiting further court appearances, it said.
Guyanese officials said the ship's three dozen crew members
include citizens of eight countries: the United States, Russia,
France, Indonesia, Brazil, Malaysia, Panama and Ukraine.
Oil companies have been increasingly interested in the
northeastern shoulder of South America since a discovery off
nearby French Guyana in 2011 that industry experts described as
a game-changer for the region's energy prospects.
Guyana awarded Anadarko Petroleum a deep-water exploration
license in June last year for a block named Roraima.
Venezuela and Guyana have long argued about the status of
the disputed Essequibo region, an area on the border about the
size of the U.S. state of Georgia, and over rights to the ocean
resources that lie offshore.