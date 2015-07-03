By Neil Marks
Bridgetown, BARBADOS, July 3 U.N.
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Friday offered help to resolve
a long-running border spat between Venezuela and its South
American neighbor Guyana that heated up after oil was found in
the disputed area in May.
Exxon Mobil Corp said it discovered oil off Guyana's
coast, spurring complaints from Caracas that Guyana is unfairly
exploiting a disputed territory that must be negotiated through
a mechanism created via a 1966 treaty signed in Geneva.
Guyana's new government has attacked a subsequent
territorial decree by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro as an
attempt to annex its waters following the discovery.
"If agreeable, I may be dispatching a mission to both
countries to find out how and in what way they are interested in
UN Good Officer's role," Ban said, referring to the body's
representative on the border dispute.
Norman Girvan of Jamaica, the United Nations' envoy to
mediate a settlement on the issue, died in 2014 and was not
replaced.
Ban was speaking during a summit of the 15-nation Caribbean
Community (Caricom) bloc in Barbados, shortly after he met
Guyana's new president David Granger.
"We have informed him (Ban) that the (Good Officer's)
process is more or less exhausted and he has indicated his
willingness to appoint a mission to come to Guyana," Granger
told reporters on the sidelines of the conference, where he was
hoping to get backing from fellow Caribbean countries.
The U.N. boss gave no time frame for sending teams to the
two countries, though Granger said he expected them to move
"quickly."
Ban said his chief of staff was due to meet with Venezuelan
Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez later on Friday to get the
green light on sending a mission.
The sparsely populated and dense jungle area known as the
Essequibo encompasses an area equivalent to around two-thirds of
Guyanese territory. It functions in practice as part of Guyana
and shows no discernable trace of Venezuelan influence.
Guyana says Caracas agreed to relinquish the Essequibo
following a ruling by an international tribunal in 1899, but
that Venezuela later backtracked on that decision.
Venezuela says the 1899 ruling was unfair and insists the
territory is still in dispute. Maps in Venezuela usually
describe the Essequibo as the "reclamation zone."
(Reporting by Neil Marks; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing
by Alan Crosby)