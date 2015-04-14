(Recasts with Harvest)
By Alexandra Ulmer
CARACAS, April 14 Venezuelan state oil company
PDVSA has offered to buy Harvest Natural Resources Inc's stake
in the Petrodelta joint venture, according to a source close to
PDVSA, but the Texas-based oil and gas producer later said no
"fair" proposal had been made.
The news pushed Harvest shares up 129 percent by the
close, their highest since December, on the apparent hope the
financially troubled company might be on the brink of finally
exiting the country.
However, Harvest said in a statement later on Tuesday that
the talks "have not led to any offer or terms that would be
remotely fair and equitable to Harvest's shareholders, and PDVSA
has been so advised."
The source declined to comment on the terms, but defended
the proposal.
"The offer by PDVSA last week was in a fair range to settle
the deal taking into consideration today's oil prices," he said.
Petrodelta, located in Venezuela's northeast, produces
around 42,853 barrels per day, according to Harvest's 2014
results.
Venezuela has twice blocked Harvest, which says on its
website that it holds 32 percent of Petrodelta, from selling its
stake. It is unclear if PDVSA will make another
offer.
In 2013, a Harvest deal to sell its stake to Indonesian oil
company Pertamina PT was rejected by the government,
and a similar attempt that year to sell to a unit of Argentina's
Pluspetrol was also blocked.
The company repeated on Tuesday that it will seek
arbitration if talks with Venezuela do not lead to a "fair and
equitable solution."
Harvest is among many foreign companies in oil-rich
Venezuela struggling with currency controls that complicate
imports and the repatriation of profits. They also must deal
with spiraling inflation and shortages of basic goods.
Vietnam's state oil and gas group PetroVietnam is
considering selling its 40 percent stake in a joint venture with
PDVSA, two sources said last month.
Still, PDVSA's new leadership appears open to renegotiating
contracts to give foreign partners more control over operations,
exchange rate terms, and sales, sometimes in return for new
investment.
