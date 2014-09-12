By Andrew Cawthorne
CARACAS, Sept 12 Venezuelan President Nicolas
Maduro has called for legal action against a former government
official who now teaches at Harvard University and wrote an
opinion piece that contributed to a fall in the nation's bond
prices earlier this week.
Ricardo Hausmann, a Venezuelan planning minister in the
1990s, wrote that Venezuela was in arrears across various
sectors of the economy and had "defaulted" on its people. "So,
should Venezuela default on its foreign bonds?" he asked.
Combined with pessimism on Wall Street over lack of
market-friendly reforms, last week's article on Project
Syndicate, a web portal that carries opinion pieces on global
affairs, hit Venezuelan bond prices. They recovered somewhat,
however, when Maduro responded with reassurances the nation
would pay every dollar it owed.
However, in a speech late on Thursday, the socialist
president accused Hausmann of being a "bandit" and mouthpiece
for an international conspiracy against the government.
"I've ordered the public prosecutor, and I've spoken to the
attorney general, to start actions because you're involved in a
campaign to damage our fatherland," Maduro said. "We have the
proof in your declarations and articles, up there in your
mansions where you live with money stolen from Venezuela."
Reached by telephone, Hausmann said Maduro's comments were
falsehoods that exposed the lack of independence of the
judiciary and a desire to find scapegoats for Venezuela's
economic mess.
"He is a liar when he says that anybody but himself is
destroying the Venezuela economy," he told Reuters.
"I have no financial stakes in this game, no relations with
any business groups ... He says he has evidence and the evidence
is op-eds. Doesn't the Venezuelan constitution guarantee freedom
of speech?"
Maduro, who narrowly won election to replace the late Hugo
Chavez last year, often blames capitalist foes for an "economic
war" against Venezuela.
Critics say his persistence with failed policies, such as
strict currency controls and squeezes on the private sector, are
to blame for Venezuela's high inflation, economic slowdown and
widespread shortages.
"You are the main adviser, Ricardo Hausmann, of all these
groups who want to cause economic damage," Maduro added in
Thursday's three-hour speech, the latest of long daily public
appearances.
(Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)