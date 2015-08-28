(Adds Social Security Institute comment, paragraph 10)
By Alexandra Ulmer
CARACAS Aug 27 Venezuelans with chronic medical
conditions such as breast cancer, hemophilia and transplants
protested in Caracas on Thursday, the latest demonstration to
demand urgent medicines in a country beset with shortages.
Around 13,000 people with chronic issues are at risk of
severe harm if they do not find chemotherapy or medicines,
including those that prevent organ transplants being rejected,
according to organizer CodeVida, a non-profit umbrella health
group.
A combination of currency controls, slumping domestic
production and cross-border smuggling have caused acute
shortages of medical supplies in socialist-led Venezuela. With
an estimated seven in 10 drugs currently unavailable, rights
groups are warning the situation is increasingly untenable.
"The word 'wait' doesn't exist for transplant patients. The
medicines are daily. If we don't have them, we collapse," said
Alfredo Quintero, 52, who has a transplanted kidney but has
medicines to last only until Sept. 6.
"What do they want us to be, a statistic?" he said alongside
a few dozen protesters outside a social security pharmaceutical
branch meant to supply free medicines.
Demonstrators brandished posters reading "S.O.S. -
Venezuelan health is dying." Earlier this month, children
suffering from cancer also protested in front of a Caracas
hospital over intermittent supply of chemotherapy medicines.
"In the last few months the supply of medicines for people
with chronic health issues has worsened. Without these medicines
we could see irreversible harm," said CodeVida director
Francisco Valencia.
"We're receiving calls from across the country and we don't
know what to say because we don't have medicine."
MISSING MEDICINES
President Nicolas Maduro has framed shortages as part of an
"economic war" led by businessmen he accuses of hoarding and
smuggling goods.
The government did not reply to requests for comment but
Venezuela's Social Security Institute said in a tweet to Reuters
later on Thursday that to date this year its high-cost program
"has invested 169 million bolivars ($27 million) at strongest
exchange rate; $243,000 at black market rate) in treatment for
transplant patients. We guarantee treatment for these
catastrophic illnesses."
Maduro's predecessor, Hugo Chavez, harnessed an oil boom to
build free clinics in the slums and health issues such as
maternal mortality improved.
But many health statistics have not been published since
shortages worsened. Hospitals are overloaded, doctors have left
the public sector or the country, and equipment including
thermometers and catheters are scarce.
Around 230 breast cancer patients are unable to undergo
surgery due to lack of blood, said Luisa Rodriguez, the
president of breast cancer group FUNCAMAMA.
"These women are going to see their tumor double in 100
days. There's a risk of death or treatment being extended
unnecessarily," said Rodriguez, waving a sign listing a dozen
missing medicines.
(Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and
Frances Kerry)