CARACAS Aug 31 The decline in oil prices has
forced Venezuela to place smaller medicine orders and buy
cheaper drugs, a state health provider said on Monday, as
patient complaints over shortages mount.
"We're buying three months of inventories for a medicine.
We're working with tighter inventories but guaranteeing the
medicine is here in the country," said Carlos Rotondaro, a
general who has run the Venezuelan Institute for Social Security
(IVSS) for 12 years.
It used to make about two major purchases of medicines per
year with inventories that lasted eight to 12 months, said
Rotondaro, who contacted Reuters in response to news coverage of
protests over drug availability.
"Given the drop in oil revenue, we of course cannot maintain
the same framework, so we looked for alternatives."
Now, they are purchasing smaller lots four to five times a
year, he said.
The institute, based in Caracas, runs 38 hospitals, 67
primary attention centers and 54 pharmacies meant to provide
free medicine for chronic health issues.
The Socialist-run OPEC country has also tapped bilateral
agreements with allied countries, including Cuba and Argentina,
or lesser-known laboratories, including some in India, for
drugs.
"In some areas we've increased purchases. The price of these
medicines is much lower, not because they're bad quality but
rather because they have lower cost structures," said Rotondaro,
the institute's president.
Some health activists and doctors have questioned the
quality of medicine acquired through the bilateral deals.
Rotondaro said they undergo the same screenings as all other
drugs.
"ONE-OFF" PROBLEMS
Flatly denying medicine shortages, Rotondaro said any
missing drugs were due to "one-off" problems, like "occasional"
delays in allocation of funds under complex currency controls or
backlogs at foreign laboratories.
Many Venezuelans scoff at official denials of shortages,
which the country's pharmaceutical association puts at seven out
of every 10 drugs.
Increasingly, Venezuelans are spending hours in queues,
turning to the black market, or trying to cobble together enough
money to buy drugs abroad. Or, they simply go without.
On Thursday in the latest small demonstration, patients with
cancer, hemophilia, or transplanted organs protested what they
consider policy paralysis in the face of scarcity of products
including chemotherapy drugs and medicine to avert rejection of
transplanted organs.
"They say there is a scarcity. That is simply not true,"
said Rotondaro. "We only have one-off problems with 6.3 percent
of (our) 232 high-cost medicines."
