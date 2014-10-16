CARACAS Oct 16 Shortages have complicated
Venezuela's efforts to treat severe outbreaks of mosquito-borne
fevers this year, creating long lines at pharmacies to buy
medicines and leaving the ill without treatments for swollen
joints and aching bones.
Venezuela has South America's highest incidence of
chikungunya, a virus of African origin that is rarely fatal but
whose name comes from a Tanzanian term for being doubled-over in
pain. The country has also seen an upsurge this year in the
similarly harsh dengue fever.
Miguel Angel Maracara, 21, who lives in the central state of
Aragua, said he visited a dozen pharmacies last month in search
of the painkiller acetaminophen to treat his chikungunya, but he
never found it. He had to get an injection of an analgesic at a
state-run clinic.
"It's the only thing that controlled my fever during nine
days, because we couldn't find acetominophen anywhere," Maracara
said.
Venezuela's rigid currency control system has left
businesses without sufficient dollars to import goods, spurring
shortages of products as diverse as wheat flour, shampoo,
medicine, and insect repellent.
The government said this week it will import 29 million
acetaminophen tablets to ease the shortage.
A lack of laboratory materials to test for chikungunya has
also left doctors unable to verify the exact number of cases.
Official statistics put the figure at 788 confirmed, and another
2,000 suspected.
Venezuela's state-led economy has struggled for almost two
years to keep shelves stocked and now faces inflation that tops
63 percent. Both problems have dented the popularity of
socialist President Nicolas Maduro.
He accuses the opposition of exaggerating the impact of
chikungunya, which is minor in Venezuela compared with the
486,300 cases in the Dominican Republic.
Nonetheless, he has described the illness as a "new
challenge for our public health system" and in September set
aside nearly $1.5 billion to acquire necessary materials.
Dengue and chikungunya have no specific treatments other
than rest and avoiding medicine such as aspirin, which can cause
hemorrhaging.
In the sprawling Caracas slum of Petare, informal vendors
resell acetaminophen for eight times its regulated price,
despite regulations that punish such sales with jail time.
The country has reported 56,729 probable cases of dengue
this year, 49 percent more than last year, and 65,792 cases of
malaria, or 9 percent more than 2013.
The health ministry says anti-mosquito fumigation this year
was restricted by a lack of auto parts, which limited the
movement of its trucks. And insufficient supplies of chemicals
have left production of mosquito repellent at 12 percent of
capacity.
Venezuelans increasingly turn to social networks to announce
that pharmacies have received new stocks of repellent and to
share ideas about homemade substitutes.
"People told me to mix vitamin B with lotion, even though
the doctor said there's no scientific evidence it works," said
Grisel Guerra, 36, a teacher and mother of two. "But I put some
on the girls before leaving the house just to give me peace of
mind."
(Writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Peter Galloway)