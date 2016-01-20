CARACAS Jan 20 With scores of medicines in
short supply due to a severe financial squeeze, Venezuela is
suffering a "humanitarian crisis" and requires rapid
international assistance, according to a major pharmaceutical
association.
The Venezuelan Pharmaceutical Federation listed 150
medicines, from those for hypertension to cancer, as well as
basics such as prophylactics and antibiotics, which are scarce
in the OPEC nation of 29 million people.
"The national government must accept we are in a
humanitarian crisis in the health sector, with patients dying
across our territory for lack of medicines," said association
president Freddy Ceballos in a statement.
"It's necessary to activate all mechanisms of international
health assistance to solve this crisis as soon as possible," he
added, without specifying what aid he thought should be sought.
The health ministry did not respond to a request for comment
on the pharmaceutical association's statement, but Venezuela's
socialist government has bristled at criticism of its health
system, which former President Hugo Chavez, who died of cancer
in 2013, spent lavishly on during an oil bonanza.
It accuses local groups of exaggerating problems and says
the widespread shortages in Venezuela - of food as well as
medicines - are due to an "economic war" by foes.
Long lines form daily outside pharmacies, and doctors and
patients constantly complain of lack of medicines and equipment.
Maduro last week decreed an "economic emergency" in the
recession-hit nation with the fastest inflation in the world
rings up a roughly $10 billion foreign debt bill this year amid
plunging oil revenues.
(Reporting by Girish Gupta; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and
Alan Crosby)