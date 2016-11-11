CARACAS Nov 11 Topping off a year of economic
crisis that left many Venezuelans hungry, the country's
socialist government is flooding shops with products ahead of
Christmas, at prices that most cannot afford.
Thousands of containers of festive food and toys are on
their way, say authorities, and while supermarket shelves appear
fuller, prices are ludicrously high for people earning just tens
of dollars a month at the black market exchange rate.
"If you've got money, then of course you're happy," said
Geronimo Perez, selling newspapers in the center of Caracas.
"But if not, you're left empty-handed."
A 1.8-kilogram (4 lbs) carton of powdered milk costs the
equivalent of $20 in Caracas at the black market exchange rate.
That's more than two weeks' work at Venezuela's minimum wage.
The country is undergoing major economic and social
problems, as a decade and a half of currency controls, price
controls and now low oil prices have left the government and
businesses without sufficient hard currency to import goods.
This means supermarkets are empty of basics from rice to
chicken, let alone Christmas gifts.
"AT LEAST THE CHILDREN"
Queues at supermarkets that stock regulated goods can run
into hundreds or thousands, many of whom are left disappointed.
President Nicolas Maduro blames the problems on an "economic
war" waged against the country and his government has promised
that supply will be "sufficient" in December.
The bolivar currency has weakened some 40 percent against
the dollar at the black market rate in the last month alone. One
dollar buys nearly 1,900 bolivars on the street, compared to
just 10 bolivars at the government's strongest official rate.
This means that importers bringing products in on the black
market are paying even more and passing those costs onto
consumers, fueling inflation that the IMF says will surpass
2,000 percent next year.
Anger is mounting and hundreds of thousands of people have
taken to the streets in recent weeks hoping for change. Some
though, are pleased with the festive respite.
"It's better that at least we can celebrate a little amid
all these problems, at least the children," said Karina Mora, as
she left a supermarket in the center of Caracas with her two
small children.
(Writing by Girish Gupta; Editing by James Dalgleish)