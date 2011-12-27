Plastic surgeon Denis Boucq poses with silicone gel breast implants manufactured by French company Poly Implant Prothese (PIP) in a clinic in Nice December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

CARACAS Venezuela is offering women the free removal of breast implants made by a bankrupt French company that used industrial silicone to make cheap prostheses linked to health risks.

The implants were made by the now defunct Poly Implant Prothese and appear to have had an unusually high rupture rate, prompting the authorities in France to urge women to have them removed.

Tens of thousands of the implants were used in Latin America, where demand for cosmetic procedures is high.

Venezuela's Health Minister Eugenia Sader told state news agency AVN that patients could go to hospitals for a check-up and to have the implants removed for free if they wished, but she stressed that the prostheses would not be replaced.

She said a large number of PIP implants had entered Venezuela illegally, putting patients at risk.

"There was not, at no moment, official authorization. They were brought in illegally, and now those patients are running a risk," she said, without giving more details.

France has been investigating possible links to cancer from the gel used in PIP implants but has found no evidence so far.

(Reporting by Daniel Wallis)