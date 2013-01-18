CARACAS Jan 17 A Washington-based international
arbitration panel has dismissed a claim by Canadian mining
company Infinito Gold against Venezuela relating to a
long-running dispute over the development of gold deposits in
the South American nation.
A 2002 decision to strip Infinito, then called Vannessa
Ventures, of rights to develop the Las Cristinas mine did not
breach a bilateral investment treaty between Canada and
Venezuela, the Washington-based ICSID tribunal said in a ruling
posted on its website.
Venezuela's socialist government, which accuses the
International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes of
taking the side of corporations at the expense of developing
nations, celebrated the ruling.
"The exaggerated and illegitimate aspirations of this
transnational company to claim as much as $1.045 billion ...
were completely rejected by the arbitration tribunal," said
Attorney General Cilia Flores in a statement on Thursday.
She called it an "international recognition of the
Venezuelan people's sovereignty over their mineral resources."
The company argued in its 2004 ICSID claim that it had
bought the Las Cristinas concession in 2001 from Canada's Placer
Dome. Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez refused to accept the
sale of the concession and awarded it to Canada's Crystallex
International - but later scrapped that deal.
Infinito Gold acknowledged the ruling in a statement, adding
that each side would bear its own legal costs plus half the cost
of the proceedings.
Venezuela still faces arbitration suits related to Las
Cristinas by Crystallex and Canada's Rusoro - which had
hoped to develop the area, considered to be one of Latin
America's largest undeveloped gold deposits.
Venezuela withdrew from ICSID last year after Chavez
excoriated it as a representative of U.S. "imperialism."
Companies that have disputes with Chavez's government over a
wave of nationalizations can no longer file disputes in that
venue, though close to 20 claims are still pending.
Venezuela would have to respect those rulings because they
would be considered binding by other ICSID signatory nations,
meaning foreign courts could impound Venezuelan assets abroad
and award them to claimants.
The largest cases involve U.S. energy giants Exxon Mobil
and ConocoPhillips, which are seeking billions
of dollars in compensation for Chavez's 2007 nationalization of
oil projects in the Orinoco belt.