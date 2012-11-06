CARACAS Nov 6 Venezuela's consumer prices rose
1.7 percent in October, compared with 1.6 percent the previous
month, the central bank said on Tuesday.
Twelve-month inflation to October was 17.9 percent, while
the accumulated rise in the first 10 months of 2012 was 13.4
percent.
The biggest price increases came in educational services and
in food and non-alcoholic beverages, the central bank said.
An expansion of price controls has helped keep prices in
check this year despite a huge run-up in government spending
that helped President Hugo Chavez win a third term in the
October presidential election.
Inflation in 2011 was 27.6 percent. The government
originally set an inflation target of 20 percent to 22 percent
for this year, but officials now expect it at about 18 percent.
Even if it meets the latter goal, Venezuela would still have
one of the highest rates in the Americas. Argentina's official
12-month inflation rate through September was 10 percent, but
independent economists and consumer groups put it at 20 percent
to 25 percent.