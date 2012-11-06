CARACAS Nov 6 Venezuela's consumer prices rose 1.7 percent in October, compared with 1.6 percent the previous month, the central bank said on Tuesday.

Twelve-month inflation to October was 17.9 percent, while the accumulated rise in the first 10 months of 2012 was 13.4 percent.

The biggest price increases came in educational services and in food and non-alcoholic beverages, the central bank said.

An expansion of price controls has helped keep prices in check this year despite a huge run-up in government spending that helped President Hugo Chavez win a third term in the October presidential election.

Inflation in 2011 was 27.6 percent. The government originally set an inflation target of 20 percent to 22 percent for this year, but officials now expect it at about 18 percent.

Even if it meets the latter goal, Venezuela would still have one of the highest rates in the Americas. Argentina's official 12-month inflation rate through September was 10 percent, but independent economists and consumer groups put it at 20 percent to 25 percent.