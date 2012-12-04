* Rate accelerated to 2.3 percent, highest since July 2011
* Alcoholic drinks and tobacco led rises, up 4.9 percent
By Eyanir Chinea and Marianna Parraga
CARACAS, Dec 4 Venezuela's monthly inflation
accelerated to 2.3 percent in November, the central bank said on
Tuesday, the highest rate in more than a year.
Twelve-month inflation to November was 18.0 percent, while
the accumulated rise during the first 11 months of 2012 was 16.0
percent, the bank said.
The biggest price increases were for alcoholic drinks and
tobacco, which rose 4.9 percent in November, and for food and
non-alcoholic drinks, which rose 3.2 percent.
An expansion of price controls had largely kept inflation in
check this year despite heavy state spending that helped
President Hugo Chavez win a third term in October elections.
Venezuela has increased imports to keep shelves stocked
ahead of Christmas. It recorded inflation of 1.7 percent during
October 2012. The last time the monthly rate was higher than in
November was during July 2011, when it came in at 2.7 percent.
Venezuela's annual inflation rate in 2011 was 27.6 percent.
The government had set a target of 20 percent to 22 percent for
this year but officials now expect it at about 18 percent.
A fall below the symbolic 20 percent level would still leave
the OPEC nation with one of the highest rates in the Americas.
Economists warned Chavez's spending on expansive social
programs ahead of October's vote would fuel price rises and make
it more likely that Venezuela would need to devalue its bolivar
currency for what would be a fifth time in less than a decade.
Most Venezuelans believe any new currency adjustment would
be delayed until after elections for state governors on Dec. 16.
Chavez is in Cuba receiving cancer-linked medical treatment, and
has not been seen in public for more than two weeks.
State spending has underpinned economic growth this year:
the economy expanded 5.2 percent in the third quarter, leaving
the government well on track to hit its target of 5 percent.