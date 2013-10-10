China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
CARACAS Oct 10 Venezuela's consumer prices rose 4.4 percent in September, sharply higher than the 3.0 percent recorded the previous month, the South American country's central bank said on Thursday.
The annual inflation rate rose to 49.4 percent in September, the bank said, up from 45.4 percent in August.
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.