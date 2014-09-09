(Adds details, central bank quote, background)
CARACAS, Sept 9 Venezuela's annualized inflation
rate reached 63.4 percent in August, with consumer prices rising
by 3.9 percent that month, the central bank said, reaching a
fresh six-year high as President Nicolas Maduro wrestles to
control spiraling prices.
The central bank, which had not published monthly inflation
since May's data, simultaneously released statistics for June,
July and August on Tuesday evening.
Critics criticized the delays as a means to hide poor
economic data, including the region's highest inflation rate.
Annualized inflation reached 62.0 percent in July, lower
than June's 62.2 percent rate. Monthly inflation was 4.1 percent
in July, also lower than June's 4.4 percent.
"In summary, month-to-month inflation eased in August for
the third straight month," the bank said in its statement.
"That's the lowest figure since the month of March."
Opposition-leaning website La Patilla said earlier this week
that the bank had changed its methodology to improve the
inflation data.
The central bank did not mention a methodological change in
its statement. Calls to the bank went unanswered.
Maduro's government has said the bank was preparing to tweak
its methodology, but it did not say when a potential change
would be implemented.
He has blamed the inflation spiral on months of violent
opposition protests at the start of the year. Those protests
often blocked roads, forced stores to close early and hindered
delivery of merchandise.
Most economists blame spiraling inflation on a torrid
expansion of the money supply that vastly outstrips economic
growth, along with a shortage of dollars that has left many
firms unable to import raw materials or machine parts.
Wall Street analysts, local economists and opposition
leaders have increasingly questioned the bank's autonomy, noting
partisan language in statements, a reduction in available
information and delays in releasing indicators.
(Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and
Ken Wills)