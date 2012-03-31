CARACAS, March 31 Venezuela's consumer prices
rose 0.9 percent in March, down from 1.1 percent the previous
month, President Hugo Chavez said on Saturday.
The South American nation had the highest inflation in the
Americas last year at 27.6 percent, and economists had expected
it to be even higher in 2012 due to a pre-election spending
bonanza by Chavez's government.
But officials have sought to combat inflation with new price
controls on some basic goods in food, health and other sectors
from the end of last year.
"There's good news," Chavez said in comments carried live on
state TV. "Inflation for March, which ends today, was less than
1 percent, it was 0.9 percent. We must congratulate those
working on this issue, the Central Bank of Venezuela."