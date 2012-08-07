BRIEF-Capstone Turbine executes $12 mln revolving credit facility with Bridge Bank
* Capstone Turbine Corporation executes $12 million revolving credit facility with bridge bank
CARACAS Aug 7 Venezuela's consumer prices rose 1.0 percent in July, down from 1.4 percent the previous month, Finance Minister Jorge Giordani said on Tuesday.
Annual accumulated inflation to July was 19.4 percent.
"This is good news regarding this complex historical problem," Giordani told a news conference.
* Calatlantic Group - on june 6, co proposed offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of a new series of senior notes due 2027 - sec filing