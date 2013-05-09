CARACAS May 9 Venezuelan consumer prices rose
in April at their fastest rate in three years, the central bank
said on Thursday, presenting a growing economic challenge for
recently elected President Nicolas Maduro.
Inflation last month reached 4.3 percent, with the
annualized rate hitting 29.4 percent, driven by a 6.4 percent
rise in food and non-alcoholic drinks and 4.3 percent increases
in restaurant and hotel costs.
The figure will make tough reading for Maduro, who won
election last month by a narrow margin of 1.5 percentage points,
but is constantly accused of economic mismanagement by
opposition leader Henrique Capriles.
Two devaluations and heavy government spending during most
of last year have spurred inflation, which has become a top
complaint throughout the OPEC-member nation. Officials also
blame businesses for price-gouging.
The figure was the highest since the 5.2 percent increase in
April 2010, which also came several months after a devaluation.
Annualized inflation is now closing in on the 30 percent
rate estimated by Wall Street economists for the entire year of
2013 and nearly double the full-year target of around 15 percent
used by legislators when they drew up the 2013 budget.
The Central Bank's index of product shortages reached a
four-year high of 21.5 percent, reflecting the nagging
complaints of Venezuelans who are struggling to find goods
ranging from auto parts to wheat and corn flour.
Critics say, years of nationalizations under late socialist
leader Hugo Chavez have limited the country's capacity to
produce its own goods, while currency controls have left many
importers unable to bring in consumer products from abroad.
Venezuela in February devalued the bolivar currency to 6.3
per dollar, from 4.3, in a widely expected move meant to help
shore up government finances stretched by heavy spending in 2012
to re-elect Chavez.
In March, the government, which has maintained currency
controls for a decade, created a parallel foreign exchange
system that auctioned $200 million. Local media reported the
dollars were sold at rates as weak as 14 bolivars, though the
government has declined to confirm that.