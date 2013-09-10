BRIEF-Cenovus to buy ConocoPhillips' 50 pct interest in FCCL partnership for $17.7 bln
* Cenovus Energy Inc - agreed to acquire ConocoPhillips' 50% interest in FCCL partnership
CARACAS, Sept 10 Venezuela's consumer prices rose 3.0 percent in August, the central bank said on Tuesday, compared with a 4.2 percent increase in July.
Annualized inflation to August reached 45.4 percent, the bank said, compared with 18.1 percent in the same period a year earlier.
* Cenovus Energy Inc - agreed to acquire ConocoPhillips' 50% interest in FCCL partnership
* Seven of the TSX's 10 main groups higher (Updates to close, adds analyst comment)
* Dow down 0.2 pct, S&P up 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.38 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)