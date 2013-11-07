By Brian Ellsworth
CARACAS Nov 7 Venezuela's consumer prices rose
5.1 percent in October, accelerating from 4.4 percent the
previous month to their second fastest pace in six years, the
central bank said on Thursday.
The 12-month inflation rate climbed to 54.3 percent, the
latest blow to President Nicolas Maduro's efforts to stabilize
the economy. Heavy public spending and a creaking currency
control system left businesses struggling to import consumer
staples, machinery and replacement parts.
Venezuela's monthly inflation readings have been rivaling
yearly price increases of other Latin American nations,
threatening to weaken Maduro's base of support among the poor
that benefited from the oil-financed largesse of late President
Hugo Chavez.
October's inflation was led by alcohol and tobacco prices
which rose 8.6 percent. The important food and non-alcoholic
drinks sector was up 5.6 percent.
The central bank's "scarcity index", which reflects
shortages of basic consumption goods, reached 22.4 percent, its
highest level since the start of 2010.
Maduro says inflation and product shortages are caused by an
"economic war" led by unscrupulous businesses backed by
ideological rivals in the United States who are seeking to
undermine his socialist administration.
On Wednesday, he held a press conference to announce
economic measures including a new price control mechanism,
grassroots committees to stop businesses over-charging, and a
new body to oversee the decade-old exchange control mechanism.
Government supporters also point to social programs such as
free health clinics and pensions for senior citizens, created
under Chavez's leadership, as examples of social welfare
initiatives that benefit the poor and offset inflation.
Critics say state takeovers of hundreds of businesses during
the Chavez era has crimped the private sector's ability to
provide goods and services - coinciding with an aggressive
expansion of the money supply that has been far faster than the
rate of economic growth.
Monetary liquidity, often a key measure of the total money
supply in the economy, grew 70 percent in the last 12 months as
the central bank provided financing to state oil company PDVSA
to help it make social expenditures.
At the same time, the country's currency control system
provides dollars at the official rate of 6.3 bolivars, but the
black market rate for greenbacks is now almost 10 times that.
Businesses that get official dollars to import goods face a
growing temptation to flip their currency on the black market
rather than bringing in the goods, diverting resources away from
productive activity needed for steady growth.
The difficult economic panorama has spurred long lines at
supermarket, as well as occasional scuffles, to acquire basic
goods.
Shoppers carrying bags stuffed with milk, toilet paper and
corn flour are often stopped by strangers on the street asking
them where such products can be bought.