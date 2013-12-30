By Daniel Wallis and Diego Ore
CARACAS Dec 30 Venezuela's annual inflation hit
56.2 percent in 2013, the president said on Monday, but
officials said the monthly rate slowed in November and December
after the socialist government launched a campaign of forced
price cuts.
President Nicolas Maduro kicked off an "economic offensive"
last month after the annual inflation rate in October came in at
54.3 percent, ordering the inspection of thousands of businesses
accused of inflating prices.
He said the economy grew by an estimated 1.6 percent this
year, well short of his administration's target of 6.0 percent
growth and the 5.6 percent rate recorded last year.
The central bank said in a statement on Monday that consumer
price rises had slowed to 4.8 percent in November and 2.2 pct in
December, compared with 5.1 percent in October.
"This report reveals a stark reality. ... We've seen
speculative, induced inflation; a speculative bubble touching
every economic sector of the country," Maduro told reporters.
"If we hadn't acted in time, inflation would have reached 10
percent in November and 15 percent in December, which would have
generated chaos and violence."
Maduro said last month the drastic moves, which included new
laws to cap retailers' profits, would help inflation turn
negative in November, a prediction that did not pan out.
Critics and supporters both eagerly awaited the release of
the data. November's figure, which was weeks behind schedule,
was released simultaneously with December's, which was released
early.
The central bank is meant to publish the latest consumer
price index within the first 10 days of each month. It said the
government took "exceptional and historic" steps during the
period under review, which had produced "a very positive effect
on public opinion, especially among the poor."
Maduro, who narrowly won a presidential election in April to
replace his late mentor, Hugo Chavez, believes inflation and
shortages of consumer products are caused by unscrupulous
businesses backed by ideological rivals in the United States who
want to undermine his leftist administration.
"ATYPICAL" MEASURES
Critics say Venezuela's high inflation is due to economic
mismanagement and the failure of government policies, including
a decade of currency controls that were set up by Chavez.
Maduro has made bringing prices down a centerpiece of his
presidency, vowing to defeat opposition-linked "speculators" and
even sending soldiers to occupy one big electronics retailer
that he accused of hiking prices unfairly.
Government sources said central bank officials felt under
pressure to come up with a good inflation figure following the
"offensive." But the head of the national statistics institute
said November's rate was published late because the "atypical"
measures were being taken into account in the indicators.
The opposition Democratic Unity coalition accused the
government of withholding key economic data from the public.
"Venezuela is witnessing a serious and dangerous process of
the concealment of vital statistical information needed to
analyze the economy," the opposition said in a statement.
Maduro's price reduction campaign has so far focused on home
appliances, car parts and home hardware items that comprise a
relatively small portion of the index compared with weightier
day-to-day expenses such as food, transportation and housing.
His "economic offensive" helped the ruling Socialist Party
and its allies win the majority of votes at nationwide municipal
elections earlier this month.
The opposition says the president's economic moves punish
honest entrepreneurs by forcing them to sell below cost and will
only lead to further product shortages in the future.
Government supporters point to social programs such as free
health clinics, subsidized groceries and pensions for the
elderly, created under Chavez, as examples of social welfare
initiatives that benefit the poor and offset inflation.
Monetary liquidity, often a key measure of the total money
supply in a country's economy, grew 70 percent in the 12 months
to November as the central bank provided financing to state oil
company PDVSA to help it make social expenditures.