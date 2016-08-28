CARACAS Aug 27 Venezuela and Iran continue to
seek consensus on ways to stabilize oil markets and strengthen
OPEC, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Saturday,
following a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad
Zarif.
"We continue to build common ground and a new consensus on
stabilizing oil markets, strengthening industries, strengthening
OPEC," Maduro said in a ceremony broadcast on state television.
He said Venezuela's oil minister and foreign minister would
make announcements in the coming weeks, but did not provide
details on concrete actions.
Zarif arrived in Venezuela after visiting other Latin
American nations including Bolivia and Ecuador.
Venezuela since the collapse of oil prices in 2014 has
sought to rally support among OPEC and non-OPEC nations to boost
crude prices by limiting production.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries,
however, has remained more focused on retaining market share,
with heavyweight Saudi Arabia showing little interest in backing
output cuts.
(Reporting by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Matthew Lewis)