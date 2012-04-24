CARACAS, April 24 Venezuela increased iron ore
production by 6 percent in the first quarter of 2012 to its
highest level in five years, the president of the country's
primary iron producer Ferrominera Orinoco said.
Iron ore output rose to 4.27 million tonnes in the first
three months of this year, compared with 4.03 million tonnes in
the same period of 2011, Radwan Sabbagh said in an interview
published on Tuesday by the state newspaper Correo del Orinoco.
Venezuela's state-run basic industries, which also include
aluminum and steel, are producing well below capacity due to
years of low investment and outdated technology, compounded by
electricity shortages that led to power rationing in 2010.
The oil-producing nation is trying to raised mining output
with financing from China.
Ferrominera's output declined to 13.8 million tonnes in
2009, and this year its goal is to produce 20 million tonnes.
Venezuela has one of the largest reserves of iron ore in
Latin America with around 4 billion tonnes, according to the
U.S. Geological Survey. It exports about 40 percent of its
production.
