CARACAS, April 24 Venezuela increased iron ore production by 6 percent in the first quarter of 2012 to its highest level in five years, the president of the country's primary iron producer Ferrominera Orinoco said.

Iron ore output rose to 4.27 million tonnes in the first three months of this year, compared with 4.03 million tonnes in the same period of 2011, Radwan Sabbagh said in an interview published on Tuesday by the state newspaper Correo del Orinoco.

Venezuela's state-run basic industries, which also include aluminum and steel, are producing well below capacity due to years of low investment and outdated technology, compounded by electricity shortages that led to power rationing in 2010.

The oil-producing nation is trying to raised mining output with financing from China.

Ferrominera's output declined to 13.8 million tonnes in 2009, and this year its goal is to produce 20 million tonnes.

Venezuela has one of the largest reserves of iron ore in Latin America with around 4 billion tonnes, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It exports about 40 percent of its production. (Reporting by Diego Ore, writing by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Marguerita Choy)