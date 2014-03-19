By Daniel Wallis
CARACAS, March 19 Venezuelan authorities have
detained seven people, including four young workers at an
airport cafe, in connection with the cocaine smuggling arrest of
an ex-secretary to former Italian Prime Minister Silvio
Berlusconi.
Federica Gagliardi, dubbed the "white lady" by Italy's
media, was detained last week by police at Rome's Fiumicino
airport who found 24 kg (53 lbs) of cocaine in her carry-on
luggage after she stepped off a flight from Caracas.
Venezuela's state prosecutor said on Wednesday a policeman,
a National Guard soldier, and a junior official were arrested at
the Simon Bolivar International Airport, as well as the four
cafe workers.
"Their presumed connection with the trafficking of the drugs
seized in Italy was determined by various investigations," the
prosecutor said in a statement.
Gagliardi, who is in her early 30s, piqued the curiosity of
Italian media when she appeared unexpectedly as Berlusconi's
secretary at two summits in Canada during 2010.
Her arrest, and the discovery of cocaine with an estimated
street value of more than $13 million, was the highest-profile
drugs case to involve Venezuela in six months.
Last September, local authorities arrested several National
Guard soldiers and airport baggage handlers after 1.3 tonnes of
cocaine worth as much as $270 million was found on an Air France
plane arriving in Paris from Caracas.
Three Italians and three Britons were also detained in Paris
in what was France's biggest ever cocaine seizure.
As in this week's case, the vast majority of National Guard
members accused by the Venezuelan authorities over that alleged
smuggling were low-ranking soldiers.
Washington says Venezuela has "failed demonstrably" to meet
its obligations under global counter-narcotics agreements.
The country's location on South America's Caribbean and
Atlantic seaboards makes it a preferred route for planes and
ships carrying Colombian cocaine to the United States and Europe
via Central America and Africa.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says anti-drugs
cooperation has actually improved since 2005, when his late
mentor Hugo Chavez kicked out U.S. drug enforcement agents whom
he accused of spying on his "Bolivarian Revolution".
(Reporting by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Sophie Hares)