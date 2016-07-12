(Adds Kimberly-Clark statement)
CARACAS, July 11 Venezuela's socialist
government said on Monday it was taking over and re-activating a
plant that U.S. personal care products maker Kimberly-Clark Corp
halted due to the nation's economic crisis.
Kimberly-Clark, which makes Huggies diapers and Kleenex
tissues, said at the weekend it was halting its two-decade
Venezuela operations as it was unable to obtain raw materials or
hard currency and was struggling with high inflation.
But Labor Minister Oswaldo Vera appeared at its plant, in
the central provincial city of Maracay, on Monday surrounded by
workers who he said were re-starting operations immediately.
"Kimberly-Clark is going to continue producing, now in the
hands of the workers," he told state TV. "We've just turned on
the first engine."
It was unclear how the plant would continue producing if
there were insufficient raw materials.
After U.S. cleaning products maker Clorox Co pulled
out of Venezuela in 2014, the government also announced workers
would take over, but the products it made are hard to find.
Critics say nationalizations and takeovers during 17 years
of socialist rule in Venezuela, under Hugo Chavez from 1999-2013
and now under President Nicolas Maduro, destroyed local
production and cowed private business.
In a statement on Monday after news of the takeover,
Kimberly-Clark ratified its decision to suspend operations "due
to circumstances beyond its control" and expressed concern for
the safety of former employees in Venezuela.
"If the Venezuelan government takes control of
Kimberly-Clark facilities and operations, it will be responsible
for the well-being of the workers and the physical assets,
equipment and machinery in the facilities going forward," it
added.
Despite having the world's largest oil reserves, the South
American OPEC nation is suffering a severe crisis, with the
economy shrinking since early 2014, inflation the highest in the
world, and basic food and products increasingly scarce.
Low oil prices have exacerbated a failing socialist model.
However, Maduro, 53, accuses political foes and businessmen
of an "economic war" against his government with U.S. backing.
