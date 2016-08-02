CARACAS Aug 2 Venezuela's socialist government
is renaming a plant it has taken over from U.S.-based
multinational Kimberly-Clark Corp after a local
indigenous warrior.
Tareck El Aissami, governor of Aragua province where the
plant is based, said workers chose to rename it "Cacique Maracay
Productive Plant" for a local Indian leader who fought against
Spanish colonial rule in the 16th century.
"Kimberly-Clark will soon be named Cacique Maracay, elected
by the workers," he was quoted as saying by local media. "It
will be a new company in its way of production and distribution,
committed to the country."
After two decades in Venezuela, the U.S. personal care
products maker halted operations last month, saying it was
unable to obtain raw materials or hard currency and was
struggling with high inflation.
Authorities quickly took over the plant.
Kimberly-Clark was producing toilet paper, sanitary towels,
diapers and tissues, all scarce products for Venezuelans, who
spend long hours in line to obtain them.
Critics say nationalizations and takeovers during 17 years
of socialist rule in Venezuela, under the late Hugo Chavez, who
was president from 1999-2013, and now under President Nicolas
Maduro, have destroyed local production and cowed private
business.
The government says it is rescuing Venezuela from rapacious
capitalists and putting resources back in the hands of the
people.
(Reporting by Daniel Kai; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and
Leslie Adler)