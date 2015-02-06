CARACAS Feb 6 Venezuela's top prosecutor is
seeking an explanation from Britain about a diplomat's role in
an attempt to film the trial of opposition protest leader
Leopoldo Lopez using video glasses.
The incident occurred in a Caracas courtroom last week when
Lopez's father, also called Leopoldo, sought to find a
surreptitious way of documenting his son's appearance by
sneaking in a pair of recording glasses.
"They're $20 glasses from Amazon made in China, not a NASA
instrument! They don't allow recording by phone, but there's no
rule against glasses," said the elder Lopez, referring to a type
often advertised as "spy glasses."
"But I was caught, and when one of the sheriffs pulled me
out, I let the glasses drop and they fell on this British fellow
who had nothing to do with it," he told Reuters.
With Western pressure over the Lopez case building, however,
Venezuela's attorney general, Luisa Ortega, suspected deliberate
collusion between the diplomat and the opposition leader's
family. She has asked Venezuela's foreign ministry to follow up
with British authorities over what she termed an "irregular"
incident and sign of international interference.
"What would have happened if a Venezuelan diplomat in
England had done the same?" Ortega said, according to a
statement late on Thursday.
"Episodes like this show there is a permanent effort to
study ways of penetrating the Venezuelan state, destabilizing
and creating chaos and conflict."
BRITAIN: 'NO WRONGDOING'
The British embassy did not divulge details, but said there
was no incorrect behavior.
"We strongly reject any suggestions of wrongdoing by the
officer concerned," said UK ambassador John Saville.
Lopez, a Harvard-educated economist, was jailed a year ago
for spearheading protests against President Nicolas Maduro's
socialist government that sparked violence killing 43 people
including demonstrators, Maduro backers and security officials.
His case is a cause celebre for the opposition, while
government supporters view him as the mastermind of last year's
violence with a shady history including actively backing a
short-lived 2002 coup against Maduro's predecessor, Hugo Chavez.
Foreign diplomatic and Venezuelan official sources said the
British official involved, Matthew Webb, had left Venezuela and
would likely not return.
"I feel very sorry for the British embassy guy," Lopez said.
"Somebody is turning a grain of salt into a mountain. Because
he's British, they've decided he was a 007 agent."
Though media are not allowed to film the trial, some
diplomats and journalists have entered court sessions as
observers during the lengthy, on-off proceedings.
(Editing by Brian Ellsworth and Matthew Lewis)