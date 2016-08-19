CARACAS Aug 19 Venezuela's President Nicolas
Maduro said the purge by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meted
out on rivals after a failed coup would look like child's play
compared with the action he would take if opposition tried
something similar in the OPEC nation.
"Did you see what happened in Turkey?" said Maduro, in a
televised public event on Thursday evening. "Erdogan will seem
like a nursing baby compared to what the Bolivarian revolution
will do if the right wing steps over the line with a coup."
After an abortive military coup in July, Erdogan's
government detained, suspended or placed under investigation
more than 60,000 people in the military, judiciary, civil
service and education.
Ever since Maduro's mentor, the late President Hugo Chavez
survived an opposition-backed coup attempt in 2002, the
revolution he named after Latin American liberator Simon Bolivar
has tarred opponents as intent on retaking power by force.
Maduro is facing plunging popularity as low oil prices and
economic mismanagement have dragged one of the wealthiest
countries in the Americas into a deep recession, triggering
shortages of basics like food and medicines.
The opposition plans a big march in Caracas on Sept. 1 to
demand a recall referendum aimed at cutting short Maduro's
six-year term, due to end in 2019.
(Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel, Editing by W Simon)