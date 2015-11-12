* Venezuelan leader to make speech to UN Human Rights
Council
* Opposition calls for boycott, organises protest
* Two nephews arrested in Haiti, flown to U.S. to face drug
charges
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, Nov 12 Venezuelan opposition supporters
and activists called on states to boycott a speech by President
Nicolas Maduro to the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva on
Thursday due to his country's poor record and refusal to allow
U.N. investigators to visit.
Maduro, fresh from attending a summit of Arab and South
American leaders in Riyadh where he pressed for a meeting of oil
producers to help bolster prices, is due to address the forum at
1400 GMT.
Venezuela is among the Human Rights Council's 47 elected
member states.
Demonstrators are organising a protest outside the U.N.
gates.
Two nephews of Venezuela's first lady Cilia Flores have been
arrested in Haiti and taken to the United States to face drug
trafficking charges, people familiar with the matter said on
Wednesday.
Maduro, in a tweet on Thursday, condemned what he called
imperialist attacks and ambushes, in what appeared to be his
first public reference to his relatives' detention.
His wife is among 115 Venezuelan officials accredited for
the Geneva event, during which no other delegations may take the
floor.
"I am here today to denounce Maduro as part of opposition
abroad, as we say in Venezuela he comes here to wash his face in
front of the Council," Eusebio Jose Costa Lovera, a Venezuelan
student protest leader living in exile in Europe, told a news
briefing.
The situation in Venezuela has deteriorated dramatically in
recent years, according to activists.
"Opposition politicians have been arbitrarily arrested, then
prosecuted and convicted on politically motivated charges,
and barred from running for office in the legislative elections
scheduled for December," Human Rights Watch said in a statement.
"We regard this as an abuse of the Human Rights Council
forum...(Maduro) has one hour, no governments can speak, no
NGOs. This is irregular and highly problematic," said Hillel
Neuer, executive director of UN Watch.
"Fifty people and groups have signed this petition, we asked
member states not to attend. We are concerned that by attending
they are legitimising President Maduro's human rights record
which is abysmal."
"Venezuela is really a dictatorship," said Julieta Lopez,
aunt of jailed opposition leader Leopoldo López. "We have a
facade of democracy."
Her nephew was sentenced in September to nearly 14 years in
jail on charges of inciting anti-government protests last year
that spiralled into violence killing more than 40 people.
Lopez said her nephew is kept isolated in a tiny cell and
his wife is strip-searched on visits to the jail.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Jason Neely)