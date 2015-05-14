(Corrects to clarify Cabello is the Socialist Party's vice
president, not the government vice president, changes headline,
typo in word reproducing in first paragraph.)
By Alexandra Ulmer
CARACAS May 14 Venezuela's powerful parliament
head Diosdado Cabello has sought a travel ban on some media
bosses he is suing for slander over reproducing a story from a
Spanish newspaper accusing him of running a drug ring.
Local media said the court hearing the case had granted the
request against 22 media figures.
Cabello sued opposition-leaning newspapers El Nacional and
Tal Cual and website La Patilla for picking up an article by
Spanish newspaper ABC alleging his former security chief had
fled to the United Sates with evidence the Socialist Party's No.
2 controlled a military-run drug cartel.
Opposition leaders and U.S. officials have for years made
accusations of money-laundering and drug-trafficking against the
governments of President Nicolas Maduro and predecessor Hugo
Chavez.
Officials call them unfounded smears that are part of a
wider, U.S.-led campaign to end 16 years of socialism in the
OPEC nation.
"They accused me of being a drug trafficker without any
proof," said Cabello, a former soldier, on his late-night
Wednesday television show. "I've requested, as a victim ... that
they be prohibited from leaving the country."
A Venezuelan judge earlier this month imposed the travel
bans as a cautionary measure, according to journalists, a lawyer
and the national press workers' union.
Judicial officials could not be reached for comment.
Miguel Otero, El Nacional's editor, said he and his peers
had also been ordered to report to court weekly.
"This is part of a government strategy to silence
independent journalism," added Otero in an interview from Miami,
saying he left Venezuela three weeks ago but would return in
days. "I'm not running away."
Venezuela's media arena was once virulently anti-government,
and even contributed to stirring up a brief coup against Chavez
in 2002.
Under Maduro, however, three of the best-known media groups
have gained new owners, bringing with them an overhaul of
coverage and a softer stance toward the authorities.
Critics say the state is intimidating journalists to reduce
coverage of Venezuela's economic crisis, violence and
corruption, while Maduro frequently accuses foreign media and
pro-opposition outlets of bias against him.
El Nacional is one of the most critical outlets still in
mass circulation, and as such is being targeted, Otero said.
"We never accused him (Cabello) of being a drug trafficker;
what we did is repeat a story. He's an important personality in
the country, and that was big news for Venezuelans," he said.
(Editing by Ted Botha)