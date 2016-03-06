CARACAS, March 6 Venezuelan authorities said on
Sunday they were investigating the alleged killings of a group
of miners in the jungle state of Bolivar, following reports they
were gruesomely murdered in a fight for control of a gold
deposit.
Citing people who reported witnessing the incident, family
members and opposition politicians said a gang shot and
dismembered with a chainsaw as many as 28 miners on Friday in a
battle for the Atenas wildcat mine.
Families have blocked a main street in the nearby town of
Tumeremo to seek information about the missing miners.
One man said his son and a friend were nearing the deposit
on a motorbike when they were stopped at a checkpoint where he
said gang members and men in security forces' uniforms were
holding miners captive.
"He tried to escape, but was shot," the man said of his son.
The man, who asked to remain anonymous because of fear of
reprisals, cited his son's friend who escaped.
"They forced the (other) miners to pick up the bodies and
throw them into a truck. They threw my son's remains" in another
mine, added the man, who said his child used mining to finance
his legal studies.
State Governor Francisco Rangel on Saturday denied a
massacre had occurred, accusing "irresponsible politicians" of
seeking to stir unrest with false information.
Rangel, a member of the ruling Socialist Party, said there
had been a shootout between gangs but that no one had been hurt.
Security officials examined the site of the alleged massacre, he
added, and did not find suggestions or proof of killings.
Venezuela's public prosecutor's office said it had appointed
two investigators, without providing further details.
The country's opposition accused the government of trying to
cover up the incident.
"Who is (Rangel) protecting or what is he hiding?" said
opposition lawmaker Americo De Grazia, from Bolivar, who told
Reuters he had spoken to two witnesses.
The opposition accuses some members of Venezuela's military
of participating in the lucrative illegal mining trade in a
violent area near the borders of Guyana and Brazil.
"The governor's statement that nothing has happened here is
illogical," said Carlos Chancellor, mayor of Sifontes
municipality where Atenas mine is located. "There are witnesses
here who say they were shot and killed."
The government says troops in the area defend the
environment and local inhabitants from illegal miners, and often
accuses the opposition of smearing the army.
(Additional reporting by Lenin Danieri in Bolivar; Writing by
Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Peter Cooney)