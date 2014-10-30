(Corrects Dominguez's reference to union's wage increase demand
in 5th paragraph to 75 percent from 65 percent)
CARACAS Oct 30 Workers at a Nestle
plant in Venezuela on Wednesday halted a strike over wages after
agreeing to restart negotiations with the world's biggest food
group.
The roughly 780 worker-strong union at the El Tocuyo factory
in the western state of Lara on Tuesday shut the factory as
sky-high inflation complicates operating conditions for
businesses in the South American nation.
They decided to return to the negotiation table and restart
the plant because "the best solution is to reach a deal," union
leader Jesus Dominguez told Reuters on Thursday morning.
The OPEC country's annual inflation rate of 63.4 percent in
August, the highest in the Western Hemisphere, is eating into
Venezuelans' purchasing power and has become a hot-button issue
at the negotiating table.
Dominguez had said Nestle offered a 50 percent salary
increase, while workers demanded a 75 percent increase to keep
up with price growth.
El Tocuyo, one of five plants Nestle has in Venezuela,
produces cereals, culinary products, beverages and coffee.
Swiss-based Nestle confirmed the strike had been lifted.
"The trade union has agreed to resume full operations of our
factory while they continue to negotiate a collective bargaining
agreement with Nestlé Venezuela, in presence of the local labour
authorities," said Meike Schmidt, a Nestle spokeswoman in Vevey.
The brief stoppage is another sign of operating difficulties
for private companies in Socialist-run Venezuela. Currency
controls have stymied imports while fixed prices for certain
goods have dissuaded production.
U.S. cleaning products maker Clorox Co last month
announced it was exiting Venezuela, saying that it would sell
its assets because business was not viable.
Venezuela then announced a "temporary" takeover of two
Clorox plants, saying the company had set an "evil" example by
abandoning its staff.
Various multinationals, from Colgate-Palmolive Co to
Avon Products Inc, have been warning of hits to their
balance sheets and are scaling back operations in Venezuela.
(Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer in Caracas; Additional reporting
by Caroline Copley in Zurich Editing by W Simon)