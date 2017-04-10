BRASILIA, April 10 Brazil's foreign minister and the head of the Organization of American States (OAS) called on Tuesday for elections to restore full democracy in Venezuela, following weekend protests after a political ban on a top opposition leader.

After meeting in the Brazilian capital, OAS head Luis Almagro said elections are the only solution to a political and institutional crisis roiling Venezuela. Brazil's Foreign Minsiter Aloysio Nunes said the international community must insist that Venezuela confirm its electoral calendar. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Daniel Flynn)