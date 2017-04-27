Oil prices tumble after OPEC rollover: Kemp
LONDON Ministers from OPEC and non-OPEC oil-exporting countries agreed on Thursday to extend existing production cuts for a further nine months to the end of March 2018.
WASHINGTON The United States on Thursday expressed concern over a plan by Venezuela to pull out of the Organization of American States but said the withdrawal is a two-year process by which time President Nicolas Maduro's current term would have expired.
"The foreign minister's statement has no real practical or immediate effect because withdrawing from the OAS requires up to two years in terms of process, and in this case it would conclude after President Maduro's term had expired," State Department spokesman Mark Toner told reporters.
He added: "We'd like to see them remain in the OAS but only if they comply (with) OAS standards."
BEIJING Factory activity in China is expected to have grown at its slowest pace in eight months, a Reuters poll showed, as previous stimulus fades and policymakers focus on tackling rising debt - a sign the cooldown in manufacturing will persist through 2017.