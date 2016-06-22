By Patricia Zengerle
| WASHINGTON, June 22
WASHINGTON, June 22 Washington has high hopes
for an Organization of American States meeting on Venezuela on
Thursday, which could lead to the formation of an alliance of
interested nations to help resolve its crisis, a top State
Department official said.
"Tomorrow's meeting is in our view a very important
meeting," Annie Pforzheimer, acting deputy assistant secretary
for Western Hemisphere Affairs, testified at a House of
Representatives subcommittee hearing on Wednesday.
"We could see the formation of something like a 'group of
friends' from the OAS member states who would... try to work
with the parties in Venezuela and urge them to pursue
sustainable solutions there," she said.
Once one of Latin America's most prosperous nations, OPEC
nation Venezuela is grappling with a harsh economic slowdown.
Long lines for food and medicines have led to protests and
calls for a recall referendum to remove President Nicolas
Maduro.
Pforzheimer said that Luis Almagro, the OAS
secretary-general, had written up a detailed examination of the
situation in Venezuela and that the United States expected him
to speak to member states about it.
Secretary of State John Kerry launched high-level talks to
ease tensions with Venezuela's socialist government earlier this
month.
On Wednesday, U.S. diplomat Tom Shannon met with Maduro in
Caracas to restart the talks.
Kerry said when he announced the talks that Washington did
not support a push by Almagro to suspend Venezuela from the OAS
for alleged violations of the regional group's charter. The
former Uruguayan foreign minister appears isolated in that
respect, with even right-wing governments opposed to Maduro
balking at throwing him out.
During the hearing, House members expressed deep concern
about the Venezuelan situation, including worries about a
potential migration crisis in nearby countries and human rights
violations.
After the hearing, U.S. Representative Jeff Duncan, the
subcommittee's chairman, said that he would support the United
States sending food and medicine to assist Venezuela, if
Venezuela accepted them.
"We should send some humanitarian relief, food, medicine,
technical expertise, whatever is necessary to get their
electrical grid up and running, but the Maduro government's got
to be open to that," he told reporters.
However, Duncan said he was not aware that any such
assistance effort was under way.
Some members of Congress have called for more sanctions on
Venezuela to push it to release political prisoners and allow
more freedom of assembly and expression.
"The Venezuelan people are hurting, so I don't know how
sanctions help," Duncan said.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Additional reporting by Lesley
Wroughton; Editing by Sandra Maler)