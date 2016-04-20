(Adds detail)
MOSCOW, April 20 Venezuelan Oil Minister Eulogio
Del Pino warned on Wednesday that global oil stocks were nearly
full and the oil price could collapse if producers did not
resume talks about freezing output levels.
He said oil inventories were 90 percent full, while
producers continue to produce about 1.5-2.0 million barrels per
day of oil more than the market demands.
Del Pino was speaking at an oil conference in Moscow, just
days after leading oil producers failed to reach an agreement on
freezing their output levels in order to help support weak oil
prices.
The minister said a price of $60-70 per barrel was required
to allow producers to resume investing in new fields to replace
declining mature fields.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin;
editing by Dmitry Solovyov and editing by Jason Neely)