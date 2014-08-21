HOUSTON Aug 21 Venezuela signed numerous energy
deals during former President Hugo Chavez's 14 years in power,
allowing countries in the Caribbean, Central America and other
regions to receive oil on favorable financial terms.
The accords, along with almost 500,000 barrels per day (bpd)
that are sent to China to repay debts owed by Venezuela, are
weighing on the cash flow of state-run oil company PDVSA.
Venezuela last year sent an average of 243,000 bpd of crude
and products to countries that signed accords known as
Petrocaribe, the Caracas Energy Agreement and other bilateral
deals. Those shipments were the lowest since 2007.
With growing domestic fuel consumption outpacing production
and limited refining output, PDVSA has been forced to trim
exports of oil products to its customers.
Since a severe explosion occurred in 2012 at Venezuela's
largest refinery, the 645,000 bpd Amuay, PDVSA's refining
network is running at less than 70 percent of capacity. That has
forced PDVSA to import some 150,000 bpd of products.
These are the main energy agreements created by Chavez, who
died of cancer last year:
* Cuba agreement: The most controversial Venezuelan energy
agreement was also the first signed by Chavez in 2000. It has
allowed Cuba to receive some 100,000 bpd of Venezuelan crude and
products in exchange for medical services, power supplies, and
technical assistance.
Venezuela sent 99,000 bpd to Cuba last year, according to
its financial report, a number that has been steady in recent
years. PDVSA is also the minority stakeholder of the 65,000 bpd
Cienfuegos refinery in Cuba.
* Petrocaribe: It was created in 2005 and since then several
Central American and Caribbean countries have joined to reach a
total of 15 members.
It allows beneficiaries to pay only 40 percent of the
invoice of a shipment in the short term and postpone payment on
the other portion, which can be paid in a 25-year credit with a
grace period of two years and an annual interest rate of 1-2
percent.
Countries can also barter to pay the debt with different
good and services, from cattle to nutmeg. In 2013, Venezuela
received 650,217 tons of food - from beans to components to make
cement- to payoff a portion of the invoices, 16 percent less
than in 2012.
Venezuelan opposition parties have opposed the agreements
because of the preferential terms and because Venezuela still
itself has a high poverty rate.
* Caracas Energy Agreement: It was born in 2000 as a Chavez
initiative to supply oil to other Central American and South
American countries. It went into effect five years later with
oil shipments to Uruguay, Paraguay and Bolivia.
It also allows countries to postpone more than a half of the
invoice in a 25-year credit and to pay with goods and services.
* Argentina agreement: It was signed in the middle of
Argentina's energy crisis to provide the South American country
with fuels for its electricity market.
Since 2008, Argentina has been allowed to import up to
27,000 bpd of fuel oil and 8,000 bpd of diesel. It pays
Venezuela with different goods, from cattle to crude tankers.
* Exchange with Ecuador: Chavez and President Rafael Correa
agreed in 2007 to start an exchange of Ecuadorian crude for
Venezuelan finished fuels, to cut intermediaries that were
increasing import costs for Ecuador.
Venezuela once received as much as 60,000 bpd of Ecuadorian
crudes to refine at its domestic network and its subsidiary in
the United States, Citgo Petroleum. But volume has been falling.
(Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Kieran Murray)